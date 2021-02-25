Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Down 5.1%

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $117.59 and last traded at $118.92. 789,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 959,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHAK. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $78.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.35.

The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.06, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.85.

In other news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $16,151,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,931,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total transaction of $2,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,586,483.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 470,965 shares of company stock valued at $46,394,366 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,646,000 after buying an additional 500,504 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Shake Shack by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,864,000 after purchasing an additional 69,977 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 376,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 125,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

