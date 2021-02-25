Sherritt International (TSE:S) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as high as C$0.65. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 475,687 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on S. TD Securities upped their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.35 to C$0.45 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$258.24 million and a P/E ratio of 11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.33, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

In related news, Director Sir Richard Douglas Lapthorne purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$67,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$97,317.50.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

