Shield Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $2.53 Million (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.71 or 0.00022935 BTC on exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $345,371.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.15 or 0.00497650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00067395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00082801 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00058836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.94 or 0.00481588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00071188 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

