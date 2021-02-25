Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Shift4 Payments to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $82.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $83.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average is $65.03.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $495,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOUR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

