Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) shares dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.82 and last traded at $74.86. Approximately 661,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 710,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.92.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average of $65.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $495,328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 72.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 662,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after acquiring an additional 279,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth $387,000. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

