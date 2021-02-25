Shires Income (LON:SHRS) Announces GBX 3 Dividend

Shires Income (LON:SHRS) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SHRS stock traded down GBX 1.29 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 237.21 ($3.10). 16,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,020. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 245.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 226.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of £73.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72. Shires Income has a 52 week low of GBX 157.85 ($2.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 272.10 ($3.56).

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

