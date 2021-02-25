ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.86.

NASDAQ SWAV traded down $9.50 on Thursday, hitting $116.54. 362,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.94 and its 200 day moving average is $90.91. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. Analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $44,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $188,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $53,509,720. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,282,000 after purchasing an additional 624,040 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,077,000 after acquiring an additional 478,343 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,803,000 after acquiring an additional 305,094 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 567,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,872,000 after acquiring an additional 255,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,567,000 after acquiring an additional 213,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

