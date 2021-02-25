ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Increased to $134.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

Shares of SWAV stock traded down $3.24 on Thursday, hitting $122.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.94 and its 200-day moving average is $90.91. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -60.79 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $371,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $188,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $53,509,720. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,067,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,042,000 after acquiring an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,306,000 after acquiring an additional 150,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,686,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,005,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,530,000 after purchasing an additional 727,621 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,002,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 267,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

