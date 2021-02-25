Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $1,300.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.88% from the company’s previous close.

SHOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,288.67.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $25.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,276.00. 17,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,593. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,259.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,086.87. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market cap of $155.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 821.62, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,480,118,000 after purchasing an additional 75,642 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

