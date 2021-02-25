Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $1,300.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,288.67.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $11.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,289.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,593. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,259.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,086.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.26 billion, a PE ratio of 828.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. J. Goldman & Company purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,101,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 91,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 40,852 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 229,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 362.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 29,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 23,401 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

