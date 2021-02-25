Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,680.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHOP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,288.67.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $11.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,289.94. 9,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. Shopify has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,259.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,086.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.26 billion, a PE ratio of 828.15, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. WCM Investment Management CA lifted its holdings in Shopify by 105,403.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 5,802,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $846,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,169 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,006,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Shopify by 157,453.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 939.0% during the second quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 2,444,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,539 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

