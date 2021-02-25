Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,500.00 at Oppenheimer

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.
SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,288.67.
Shares of SHOP traded down $11.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,289.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,593. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,259.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,086.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market cap of $157.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 828.15, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $897,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,192,108,000 after buying an additional 85,903 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
