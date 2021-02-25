Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,500.00 at Oppenheimer

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,288.67.

Shares of SHOP traded down $11.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,289.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,593. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,259.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,086.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market cap of $157.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 828.15, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $897,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,192,108,000 after buying an additional 85,903 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

