Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,550.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHOP. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,288.67.

Shares of SHOP traded down $11.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,289.94. 9,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 828.15, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,259.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,086.87. Shopify has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

