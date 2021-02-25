Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Trading Up 14.7%

Shares of Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) traded up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $24.53. 15 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Showa Denko K.K. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHWDY)

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals comprising acetaldehyde, acetic acid, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol and ester resin, etc.

