ShowHand 1-Day Volume Hits $974.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 83.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One ShowHand token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded 89.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a market cap of $112,020.66 and $974.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00052939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.90 or 0.00706608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00030907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00036027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00059647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003654 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.