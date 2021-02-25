Shutterstock (SSTK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) in the last few weeks:

2/16/2021 – Shutterstock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

2/13/2021 – Shutterstock was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

2/12/2021 – Shutterstock had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2021 – Shutterstock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

1/27/2021 – Shutterstock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Shutterstock was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

NYSE:SSTK traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.37. 4,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,450. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.26.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $6,016,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,676,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,052,609.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,915,366.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,311.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,758 shares of company stock valued at $10,794,728. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

