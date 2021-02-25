SIBCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $3,477.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a market cap of $919,083.78 and $3,477.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,998,761 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

