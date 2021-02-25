Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: SIEGY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/23/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/10/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/5/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

2/5/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/4/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/4/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/4/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/4/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/3/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/27/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/25/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/12/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/12/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/6/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $79.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $135.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.58.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

