Sierra Metals Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.
Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.
Sierra Metals Company Profile
Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.