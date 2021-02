Sigma Industries Inc. (SSG.V) (CVE:SSG) Trading 7.4% Higher

Sigma Industries Inc. (SSG.V) (CVE:SSG)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 10,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 14,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.58.

Sigma Industries Inc. (SSG.V) Company Profile (CVE:SSG)

Sigma Industries Inc produces and sells composite components. The company offers products for the heavy-duty truck, coach, transit, machinery, agriculture, and wind energy markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers and distributors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Sigma Industries Inc was founded in 2005 and is based in Saint-Ephrem-de-Beauce, Canada.

