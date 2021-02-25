Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after acquiring an additional 457,885 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,995,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after buying an additional 244,861 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Broadcom by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $402,664,000 after purchasing an additional 243,783 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.19, for a total transaction of $417,172.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,268 shares of company stock worth $76,098,016 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

Shares of AVGO opened at $480.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.45. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

