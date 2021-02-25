Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.07 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,382,536,000 after purchasing an additional 646,460 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,314,000 after purchasing an additional 427,694 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,861,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after buying an additional 362,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.80.

NYSE DE opened at $345.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $346.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,123.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,679,621 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

