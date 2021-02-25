Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,159 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $59.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.04.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

