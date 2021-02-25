Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,866 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% in the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after purchasing an additional 638,456 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,583,000 after purchasing an additional 616,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $123.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.28 and its 200 day moving average is $122.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $147.07. The stock has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

