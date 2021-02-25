Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

SIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 388.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 66,185 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average of $27.21. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

