Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.33 and last traded at $22.33. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHPPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels; and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

