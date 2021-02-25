Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Shares Down 0.2%

Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.53. Approximately 5,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 4,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.72.

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.