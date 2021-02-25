Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Silgan has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years.

Silgan stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Silgan has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silgan news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

