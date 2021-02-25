Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT Raised to $156.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.38% from the company’s previous close.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.27.

SLAB traded down $8.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.88. 334,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,035. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.50, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $692,626.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 426,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,181,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,384 over the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,193,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,350,000 after acquiring an additional 103,286 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 340,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,336,000 after acquiring an additional 93,214 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 78,833 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,568,000 after acquiring an additional 55,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

