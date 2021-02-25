Silver Viper Minerals (CVE:VIPR) Trading Up 7.6%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (CVE:VIPR) was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 126,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 159,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.03 million and a PE ratio of -4.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.48.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile (CVE:VIPR)

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company holds 100% interest in the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.