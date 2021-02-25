Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Down 6.1%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.26. 2,361,338 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,961,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SVM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,288,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,288,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,369,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,886,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,032,000 after buying an additional 859,066 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,147,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,556,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,185,000 after buying an additional 1,127,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

