Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Silvergate Capital stock traded down $13.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.40. 1,033,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,217. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.73 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SI shares. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $18,010,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $16,123,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,071,000 after buying an additional 166,603 shares during the period. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $10,321,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $10,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

