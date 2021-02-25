Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) EVP Derek J. Eisele Sells 28,836 Shares

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $4,041,653.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SI traded down $13.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.40. 1,033,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,217. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $187.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.73 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.76.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,071,000 after acquiring an additional 166,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after acquiring an additional 39,770 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,010,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 226,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 123,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.