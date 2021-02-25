Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SI. Wedbush began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 5,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,383.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 499,648 shares of company stock worth $20,555,718.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 701.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 226,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 123,944 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 169.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

SI stock opened at $140.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $187.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 130.11 and a beta of 3.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

