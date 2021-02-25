Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Down 9.3% Following Insider Selling

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s share price dropped 9.3% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $125.01 and last traded at $127.40. Approximately 1,033,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,387,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.52.

Specifically, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $4,041,653.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,484 shares of company stock worth $25,297,372 in the last 90 days.

SI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.96 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 300.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

