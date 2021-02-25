SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Shares Gap Up to $7.25

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.25, but opened at $11.01. SilverSun Technologies shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 17,794 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 440,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,847.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 44.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of SilverSun Technologies worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

About SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

