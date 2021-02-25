Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.36. 31,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,522. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $141.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1,886.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,769,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,121,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,270,599 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 33,036.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,272,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,116,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,737,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,630 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

