Simple Software Solutions Achieves Market Cap of $143,226.73 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $143,226.73 and approximately $84.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00017966 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000170 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001852 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001099 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,656,710 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.