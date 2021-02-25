Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Trading 22.6% Lower Over Last Week

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 28.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $143,226.73 and approximately $84.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00017966 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000170 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001852 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001099 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,656,710 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

