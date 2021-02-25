Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group has increased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years.

SBGI traded down $3.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.16. 2,734,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,474. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBGI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, VP Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $8,616,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $125,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

