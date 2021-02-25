Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.
Sinclair Broadcast Group has increased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years.
SBGI traded down $3.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.16. 2,734,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,474. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.
SBGI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.
In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, VP Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $8,616,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $125,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.
