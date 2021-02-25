Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%.

SBGI traded down $3.07 on Thursday, reaching $31.85. The company had a trading volume of 109,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,982. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $125,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $333,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $8,616,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

