Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%.
SBGI traded down $3.07 on Thursday, reaching $31.85. The company had a trading volume of 109,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,982. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49.
In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $125,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $333,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $8,616,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.
