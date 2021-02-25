Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading Down 10.8%

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) traded down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.36 and last traded at $31.16. 2,734,144 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 880,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.92.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, VP Frederick G. Smith purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $8,616,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $125,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

