SingularDTV (SNGLS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $541,644.00

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularDTV has a market cap of $7.11 million and $541,644.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularDTV has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00053393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.89 or 0.00718074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00030417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00035925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00059734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003725 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularDTV Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.