SingularityNET (AGI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.47 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $163.32 million and $3.47 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.90 or 0.00718033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00029324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00037206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00059705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00039663 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGI is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 864,981,818 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

