Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Trading Down 7.6%

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s stock price fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.57. 1,983,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 3,679,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92.

Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

