Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 17,318,102 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 4,610,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sintx Technologies by 497.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sintx Technologies by 1,881.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 237,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

