Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) shares fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.64. 1,983,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,713,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIOX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sio Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

The company has a market cap of $124.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $60,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

