SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

NYSE:SITE traded down $7.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.78. The company had a trading volume of 663,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,695. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.62. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $179.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.78.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

