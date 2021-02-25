SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at Barclays

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $134.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SITE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

NYSE SITE opened at $163.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $179.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.41.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,396,000 after purchasing an additional 358,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,361,000 after buying an additional 649,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,306,000 after buying an additional 29,557 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,373,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 874,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,726,000 after buying an additional 24,435 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.