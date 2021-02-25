SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,859 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of SiTime worth $14,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $34,911.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,113.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,302 shares of company stock valued at $6,922,891. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $116.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.30 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.57. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

